On Halloween night, all eyes will be on Newport’s Seaview Terrace.

‘Ghostober’, Travel Channel‘s third annual month-long paranormal programming event, returns on October 1st and wraps up on Halloween night in Newport, Rhode Island.

On Halloween night, the channel will feature the ultimate series crossover featuring superstar paranormal investigators from two of the network’s hit shows, Ghost Nation and Kindred Spirits. Both paranormal investigating teams have members that also call Rhode Island home.

According to the Travel Channel, “the ghost-hunting teams reunite for the first time in nearly a decade to explore frightening activity inside an illustrious Newport, Rhode Island, mansion.

- Advertisement -

The mansion is identified as Seaview Terrace, according to episode details;

“In this spine-tingling, two-hour Halloween special, “Ghost Nation” stars Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango are calling in their old paranormal pals, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry of “Kindred Spirits,” to reopen a case that has taken a sinister turn. Seaview Terrace is the 40,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion famous for being featured on the TV show “Dark Shadows,” but the owners were shocked to find out that a recent visitor – a self-proclaimed warlock – had performed some sort of blasphemous ceremony in the house. Now, they’re experiencing a shift in the mansion’s energy, unleashing something more menacing. The team scours 100 years of history to discover a notoriously patchwork past, filled with lavish high society parties and possibly a scandalous murder”.

The two-hour show, Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell, will premiere on The Travel Channel on Saturday, October 31st at 8 pm.

For more on Travel Channel‘s October programming, click here.

Ghost Nation returns October 17th on Travel Channel! And a special Halloween night reunion! We can’t wait for you guys… Posted by Ghost Nation Team on Monday, September 21, 2020