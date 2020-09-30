This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Thomas Mohr, 27, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on September 26, 2020.

Thomas was born in Whittier, CA to Paul and Carlene Mohr.

Thomas graduated from Portsmouth High School, where he loved playing football. After high school, he went on to Keene State College where he was a brother of Phi Mu Delta.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Paul and Carlene Mohr, his grandmother, Phyllis Mohr, his siblings, Daniel Mohr, Christina DeCastro and her husband Gairad DeCastro and Chelsey Mohr and his nephew, Grayson DeCastro. Thomas will also be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Charlotte Gould, and his grandfather, DeWayne Mohr.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 3:00 to 7:00 at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

There will be a private graveside service at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery.