Sandra Hall, 54, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with lung cancer on September 20, 2020. Sandy was born in Newport, RI to the late Benjamin and Sue Hall.

She was the owner of Beach House Tanning.

Sandy was always ready to lend a helping hand. In her memory, please show kindness to each other.

Sandra is survived by her sisters Cathleen Van Hof and Jamie Hall, nieces Eleanor Van Hof and Hillary Van Hof, Nephew Brandon Hall and her beloved pets Mango and Mr. T.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother David Hall.

The family would like to thank all who supported her and her caregivers. Special thanks to Aleah Kirchner PA, and Brittany, Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, Newport Hospital doctors and nurses, and countless others.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to a charity or your choice.