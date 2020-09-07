💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Richard “Rick” Lawrence Pierce, 66, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2020, at the Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River.

Rick was born on March 4, 1954, in Fall River, MA, to the late John T. Pierce, Sr. and the late Mary (Mayes) Pierce. Rick was the husband Ann Marie (Rocha) Pierce for the last 41 years.

Rick worked as the Director of Maintenance for 29 years at Electric Boat in North Kingstown, before retiring in 2003. An avid boater and fisherman, he had a passion for collecting and restoring old and antique outboard marine motors. He was enormously proud of his Native American heritage, a descendant of the Chippewa, and was an active participant in their collective rituals and ceremonies until the day he died. Known as “Spirit Dog”, Rick also served as “Head of the Drum” for the last 2 years and was a member of the Royal House of Pokanoket for the last 9 years. He loved traveling to all the different meets all over New England. Rick also thoroughly enjoyed co-hosting the Strawberry Thanksgiving Event with his wife, Ann, for the last six years.

Rick was a life-time member of the Seaconnet Sportsman Club in Portsmouth, having that title honorably awarded to him for his work in building the addition to their building. Above all, Rick absolutely adored his grandchildren, Flo and Magoo, and could be seen almost daily giving them rides around the neighborhood on his tractor or golf cart. A warm and giving soul who was always there to lend a hand to a person in need, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him and of his generosity.

Besides his beloved wife, Ann, he is survived by his sons, Daniel and Michael Pierce, both of Portsmouth, his brother, John T. Pierce, Jr. and his wife Linda of Florida, his grandchildren, Florence “Flo” Pierce and Magnus “Magoo” Pierce, his nieces, Andrea Pierce and Joanna Watts, his nephews Ian Rocha and Matthew Rocha, both of Florida, his nephews Conlan McDonald of California and Aidan McDonald of Portsmouth, his mother-in-law, Maria Rocha of Portsmouth, and his sister-in-law, Rachel McDonald and her partner, Christopher Edenbach of Portsmouth.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his father-in-law, Joseph V. Rocha, and his brother-in-law Vincent Rocha.

His funeral services will be private at this time, but a public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Groden Center, 86 Mt. Hope Avenue, Providence, RI 02906, or to the St. Anthony’s Food Pantry, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.