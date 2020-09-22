This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Rachel Perry Plymesser, 96, died on September 21, 2020 at the John Clarke Nursing Center, Middletown, RI. She was the wife of Arthur S. Plymesser of Middletown and the late George F. Perry Sr. Born on June 29, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Joaquim Ferreira and Mary Gonsalves Ferreira. Rachel worked as an LPN at nursing homes in Bristol and Tiverton, RI.

A lover of skirts, Rachel wore them with high heel shoes when she drove a school bus for Special Ed children in the town of Portsmouth. Not one for knowing her way around, her boss told her if she came to abridge, to turn around. Rachel worked on a potato farm in Tiverton. She also worked for Salve Regina University, The Preservation Society of Newport County as well as for the Newport Visitors Center. Rachel volunteered tirelessly for The Girl Scouts USA, which enabled her children to attend summer camp at Rocky Farm, Newport.

Besides her husband, Rachel leaves her children, Rebecca Perry Baxter (David), of West Greenwich, RI, Sherry Fortin (Jeffrey), of Portsmouth, RI, Mary Lou Coffey (Chuck), of Gates, NC, George F. Perry Jr. (Edythe) of Thornton, NH, Ruth M. Dionne (Daniel), of Spring Branch, TX and Stuart W. Plymesser (Kristina Scalone), of Liverpool, NY. Her grandchildren, Alex Baxter (Tisha Bohr) of NY, Jennifer Colonno (Rick) of VA, Chelsea Flinn (Daniel) of GA, Elizabeth Fortin (J.R. Workman) of FL, Nicolas Marcotte (Kayla) of AR, Nathan Marcotte (Whitney) of AR, Sarah Coffey of VA, Ian Coffey (Julia) of NC, Brendon Perry and Georgie Perry both of NH, Vanessa Perry of MA, Tommy Gorton of MA, Justin Dionne (Stephanie) of RI, Jacob Dionne of TX, Isaac Dionne of TX and 17 great-grandchildren. Rachel also leaves a brother-in-law Thomas W. Plymesser of RI. She was the sister of Esther Barnes of NC and the late Daniel Ferreira.

Rachel’s family would like to extend our most sincere gratitude to the staff of John Clarke Nursing Center who took great care of Rachel for the past 7 years. You’ve loved Rachel beyond measure and we can’t express how much we appreciate every single one of you.

Calling hours will be held, Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Graveside services will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Resident Activity Fund, John Clarke Nursing Center, 600 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842

For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com