Kimberly Raposa, 61, of Portsmouth, RI passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2020. Kimberly was born in East Liverpool, OH to the late James and Barbara Torrence.

Kimberly was the oldest of three children, a household full of girls. She attended Hopewell High School where she was a member of the school band, graduating in 1977. Kim worked at Beaver Trust Bank for 10 years as a customer representative. It was at that same bank where she would meet her husband of 24 years, Joseph Raposa. Kim and Joe would end up having two children, Michael and Matthew. Kimberly and her family found a home in Portsmouth, RI where she formed unbreakable bonds with countless people. She was loved by so many co-workers and customers from her years as a waitress at the Glass Onion and Fieldstone’s Grille in Portsmouth. Her pure beauty and glowing personality attracted customers of all ages and backgrounds. When she wasn’t working, she was almost always at the beach soaking up all the sun she could get. The beach became her sanctuary. She was an avid reader, music lover, holiday fanatic and above all else, an incredible mother. She loved spending time with her sons. Kimberly was blessed to find love twice in her lifetime. Later in life, she would meet Phil Bertuccio, her loving partner of 13 years. The love shared between them was apparent to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting them. Kimberly was a beautiful, selfless, genuine person who will be sorely missed by all.

Kimberly is survived by her loving sons Michael Raposa of Portsmouth, RI and Matthew Raposa of Beaufort, SC. Her sister Tina Dugan and husband Ed of Beaver County, PA and sister Jamie Chiappini and husband Mark of St. Louis, MO. Kimberly had many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 28 from 5:00 to 8:00PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Please expect longer wait times than usual.

A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 29 at 10:00AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

The Mass at St. Barnabas will be live streamed for those that cannot attend via the following link: sbportsmouthri.net/KimberlyRaposaFuneral

Burial will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital