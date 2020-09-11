Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Kathleen (Kay) Nelson, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on August 27, 2020.

Kay was born in Hartford, CT to Arnold and Kathleen Gleave. Kathleen married Carl Nelson of Newport, Rhode Island in 1959.

Kay was a leader in the early childhood education community in Newport, as she served as the Director for Early Childhood Education at Garrison Memorial and the Martin Luther King Center. In her free time, Kay was an avid reader, spent time with her grandchildren, loved walking her neighborhood, and enjoyed her backyard garden curated by her son.

Kay is survived by her sister Nancy Crandall, and her grandchildren, Tegan and Matthew Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Nelson, her parents, Arnold and Kathleen Gleave and her son, Kurt Nelson.

Services at Arlington National Cemetery for Mrs. Kathleen Nelson will be private.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com