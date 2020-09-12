This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Frances M Healy, 76, of Portsmouth, RI died peacefully on September 11th.

Frances was born and raised in Portsmouth to the late Thomas and Rita Costa. Frances was wife to the late Andrew J Healy Jr.

Frances was a long-time employee in the business office at Salve Regina University in Newport, RI. She was an avid dog lover and owned several different dogs of all breeds through the years. She loved traveling both domestically and abroad and visited several countries including Spain, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, and Thailand. She enjoyed playing card games with family which always seemed to last late at night. She also worked the concession stands for several years at Little League baseball and Pop Warner football games which she liked slightly less, but that didn’t stop her from her showing her usual friendliness to all people.

Frances is survived by her children, Joseph Healy of Providence, RI and Michael Healy of Twin Mountain, NH as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters Jean Mersey and Roberta Nine and her brothers Richard “Butch” Costa and William Costa.

We’d like to thank all the kind people who took care of her the past few years including Jean, her home nurse as well as everyone at Homestead at the Grand Islander Nursing home in Middletown.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Connors Funeral Home, Portsmouth RI. The funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer’s and Dementia at als.org

Condolences and additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com