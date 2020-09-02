💌 Love Newport? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter to get everything you need to know about Newport County, every day.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Dorothea Hesse Doar, 90, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully with family at her side on August 30, 2020. Mrs. Doar was born in Providence on August 20, 1930, the daughter of Frederick W. Hesse and Harriet Hannah Schneider Hesse. Mrs. Doar, who went by Dotty, had been a resident of Portsmouth since 1989. A 1948 graduate of Greenville, SC High School, she received a BS Degree in 1952 from Simmons College in Boston. An avid supporter of her alma mater, she enjoyed working with her former classmates in the RI and SE MA Simmons College Club, serving as an officer of the class of 52 for several years. Throughout her professional career Dotty worked in public relations, having earned the APR accreditation from the Public Relations Society of America. Prior to her retirement in 2000, she was director of Public Relations and Publications at Roger Williams University for many years. Before coming to Roger Williams in 89, she held a similar position at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. Dotty previously ran her own company, DDPR, and was PR Director of the United Way Agency in Bridgeport, CT and formerly Editor of the Country Squire Newspaper, Inc. in Kansas City, MO. A talented water color artist, Dotty enjoyed sketching scenes of her beloved Block Island, where she spent many summers with family. Known to her family affectionately as ‘Bear’, she leaves two sons, LeRoy Henning Doar III and his wife Kathy of Newfields, NH and Anthony Detyens Doar and his wife Jody of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She also leaves three grandchildren: Adam R. Doar of San Diego, CA; Jonathan A. Doar and his wife Marinela of Charleston, SC; and Tyler M. Doar of Exeter, NH. “Dotty, Mom, Bear” was loved by all who were fortunate to share their lives with her.

Because of the restrictions in public gatherings due to COVID19, a memorial service will be held later in the year. Please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com for service updates

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Simmons College, C/O 1952 Schiolarship, 300 The Fenway Boston, MA 02115