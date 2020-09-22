This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Darlene M. Silvia, age 61, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on September 22, 2020. She was the wife of Paul A. Silvia.

Darlene was born in Newport, RI to the late Manuel Alvanas and Joan (Frazier) Alvanas of Portsmouth.

Darlene is survived by her husband of 41 years Paul Silvia, two sons Christopher Silvia and his wife Cassie of Portsmouth and Daniel Silvia of Newport, grandson Axel Silvia, her mother Joan Alvanas of Portsmouth, and her brother Jessie Alvanas of Middletown.

She was preceded in death by her father Manuel Alvanas

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 2:00-4:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services will be private.

Memorial donations may to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center at https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/