This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.
Darlene M. Silvia, age 61, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on September 22, 2020. She was the wife of Paul A. Silvia.
Darlene was born in Newport, RI to the late Manuel Alvanas and Joan (Frazier) Alvanas of Portsmouth.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 41 years Paul Silvia, two sons Christopher Silvia and his wife Cassie of Portsmouth and Daniel Silvia of Newport, grandson Axel Silvia, her mother Joan Alvanas of Portsmouth, and her brother Jessie Alvanas of Middletown.
She was preceded in death by her father Manuel Alvanas
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 2:00-4:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Funeral Services will be private.
Memorial donations may to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center at https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/
September Supporter Drive.
You can have an impact. Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community
What’s Up Newp’s September supporter drive is underway. By the end of September, our goal is to see 250 of our loyal readers become What’s Up Newp supporters to help power our daily reporting on COVID-19, the 2020 Election, school reopenings, people & profiles, the social justice movement, arts & culture, and important journalism that is brewing in our newsroom.
When you invest in What’s Up Newp, you invest in your community. Since 2012, What’s Up Newp has been free to read, and we will always be, but we need your support to do what we do.
Will you support What’s Up Newp today?