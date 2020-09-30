This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

On Sunday September 27, 2020, Mr. Daniel Burns died peacefully in his sleep, with his partner and close friends at his side. Mr. Burns split his time between Boston and Newport RI, where he was respected and loved by many.

Mr. Burns was an amateur historian and researched and shared the history of his Newport home. He was a member of the Newport Tree Conservancy and contributed to the effort to have trees planted throughout Newport. Mr. Burns was a leader by his example. He planted a large variety of trees on his own property, which eventually, was declared an Arboretum. He was a respected leader in business, having worked at Oracle, Endogen and State Street Bank. His advice and counsel was sought after and valued by his friends, co-workers and many others.

Mr. Burns lived a full life and will be missed by his partner, friends and by all whose lives he touched.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.