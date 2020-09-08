💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Barbara Alves, affectionately known as Nana, 78, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital, surrounded by her loving children.

Barbara was born January 1, 1942, in Providence, RI to Robert and Virginia Doeg.

She is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Booth.

Barbara is survived by her siblings Robert Doeg and his wife, Norma; Nancy Doeg. She is also survived by her children David Booth and his wife Cindi, Amy Buchanan, Mark Alves, Linda Gifford, Grace Alves, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. Due to RI Department of Health guidelines for public gatherings, face masks are required and no more than 15 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, so please plan for wait times.

Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery 367 East Main Road in Portsmouth. Attendance at the cemetery is limited to 25. Face masks must also be worn.