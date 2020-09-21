This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Allan Whyte Manuel, age 90, died Saturday, September 19 at John Clarke Nursing Center.

Born December 5, 1929, to Abbie (Allen) and Elton Manuel. Surviving sister, Norma Foltz of Pocomoke City, Md.

Allan was a lifetime resident of Newport and a Rogers High School graduate. Music and photography were Allan’s passions from an early age. He always had a camera ready to photograph friends, family, and nature.

Married (Mary) Norma (O’Neill) (deceased), a high school sweetheart. Served in US Army and was a Korean War veteran. While in Korea, he photographed many persons and places.

Was a member of local church choirs and organist at St Paul’s United Methodist.

Retired from Newport Water Department.

He will be greatly missed by his children: Mark (Chrysanthe); Debra (Fred Wolf); Susan (Stephan Lee), David (Joanne); Paul (Lisa); Joel (Paige); Wendy (Deceased). He will also be missed by his twelve grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Services were held at Memorial Funeral Home, Monday, September 21st. Burial at Trinity Cemetery.

Memorial services will be held at a later date when friends and family can safely gather together to celebrate Allan’s life.