Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs have been posted within the last week and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. American Heart Association – Revenue Administration Manager for Grants
  4. Anchor Bend Glassworks – Gallery Assistant
  5. Aspire Dermatology – Medical Office Representative
  6. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
  7. AutoZone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Full-Time)
  8. Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
  9. Bar ‘Cino – Servers & Hosts – Bar ‘Cino Newport
  10. Barnes & Noble – Lead Barista/Lead Cafe Server – Full-Time
  11. Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Stock Associate
  12. Belle’s at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard – Busser/Food Runner
  13. Bite Me Live Bait – Sales Associates
  14. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Deli Clerk Job
  15. Blue Wave Car Wash – Full/ part time car detailer
  16. Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
  17. Broden Millworks & Supply –  Driver/Yard Helper, CDL not required, Millwork & Building Materials 
  18. Carley Corporation – Instructional Systems Specialist
  19. Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast & Lunch Server – Castle Hill Inn
  20. Chalet Navy Properties – Housekeeper
  21. Chilis – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
  22. City Personnel – Real Estate Paralegal
  23. Codac Behavioral Health – Front Office Assistant/Receptionist
  24. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  25. Crossmark – RETAIL MERCHANDISER/RESETS PART TIME
  26. Designer Brands – Store Warehouse Associate Part-Time
  27. Diversified Car Care – Auto Detailer
  28. East Ferry Deli – Counter Person
  29. Enterprise Holdings – Full Time Auto Detailer
  30. Famous Footwear – Assistant Sales Manager – Famous Footwear
  31. First Command Financial Services – Newport RI Military Leader
  32. First Horizon – Branch Manager – Newport
  33. Forty 1 North – Valet Parking Attendant
  34. Garden and Landscapes – Landscaping Opportunity
  35. GVI, INC – Configuration Management Specialist – 1502
  36. Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  37. Homewood Suites by Hilton – Housekeeper, Maid
  38. Inflow Federal – Network Technician
  39. JoS A. Bank – Retail Store Key Holder
  40. Kirby Perkins – General Labor 
  41. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Accounting Clerk
  42. Langway Auto Group – Auto Body Technician
  43. LeafFilter – Gutter Protection Installer
  44. Leidos – Engineering Technician II
  45. Lifespan – Receptionist
  46. Looking Upwards – Community Supports Manager 
  47. Maritime Tribes, LLC – Reading and Writing Tutor
  48. McLaughling Research Corp – Librarian – RC
  49. Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center – Custodian
  50. Movement Mortgage – Processor
  51. Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SVC REPRESENTATIVE- II (Part-Time)
  52. Navy Federal Credit Union – Member Service Representative (Part-Time) – Newport
  53. Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
  54. Newport Mental Health – Grants Project Assistant
  55. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Weekend/Holiday Receptionist, Custodian
  56. NTT Data Services – Navy A&A Validator
  57. Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center – Oral Surgery Assistant
  58. Panera Break – Third Shift Baker
  59. Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
  60. Planet Fitness –Overnight Custodian
  61. Pleasant Surprise – Retail sales/merchandising
  62. Premier Property Management – Maintenance
  63. Purvis Systems – Electronics & Support Technician
  64. Rite-Solutions – Electronic Warfare Analyst/Intelligence (ELINT) Specialist
  65. Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
  66. Root – Cafe Associate
  67. Salve Regina University – Dining Hall Supervisor-Salve Regina University
  68. Santander Global External – Full Time Teller, Avondale, PA
  69. Sea Corp – Logisitician I
  70. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  71. Sephora- Beauty Advisor
  72. Silverman McGovern Staffing – Information Security Analyst
  73. Sodexo – Lead Worker Dining Room – Salve Regina University
  74. Solidifi – Search QC Specialist
  75. Southern Tide Newport – Retail Sales Associate
  76. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  77. Staples – Retail Sales Associate
  78. Starbucks – Barista
  79. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Restaurant Host/Hostess
  80. The Connor Dowd Realty Group – Real Estate Agent
  81. The Home Depot – Customer Service Associate
  82. The John Clarke Retirement Center – Recreation Assistant
  83. The Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Supervisor 
  84. The TJX Companies – 70120-Merchandise Associate
  85. The UPS Store – Full-Time Center Associate
  86. The Wayfinder – Guest Services Representative
  87. Trinity Management – Maintenance Technician
  88. Twice As Nice – Toddler Teacher
  89. Ulta Beauty – Services Manager
  90. U.S. Department of the Navy – DEPUTY PUBLIC WORKS OFFICER
  91. Ushers Cove Management – Estate Gardener, Roses
  92. Vanderbilt – Job Fair!! 
  93. Walmart – Sales Associate
  94. Waste Management – CDL – Driver Residential Subscription Route
  95. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate

