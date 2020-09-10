Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!
Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs have been posted within the last week and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- American Heart Association – Revenue Administration Manager for Grants
- Anchor Bend Glassworks – Gallery Assistant
- Aspire Dermatology – Medical Office Representative
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
- AutoZone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Full-Time)
- Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
- Bar ‘Cino – Servers & Hosts – Bar ‘Cino Newport
- Barnes & Noble – Lead Barista/Lead Cafe Server – Full-Time
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Stock Associate
- Belle’s at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard – Busser/Food Runner
- Bite Me Live Bait – Sales Associates
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Deli Clerk Job
- Blue Wave Car Wash – Full/ part time car detailer
- Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
- Broden Millworks & Supply – Driver/Yard Helper, CDL not required, Millwork & Building Materials
- Carley Corporation – Instructional Systems Specialist
- Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast & Lunch Server – Castle Hill Inn
- Chalet Navy Properties – Housekeeper
- Chilis – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
- City Personnel – Real Estate Paralegal
- Codac Behavioral Health – Front Office Assistant/Receptionist
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Crossmark – RETAIL MERCHANDISER/RESETS PART TIME
- Designer Brands – Store Warehouse Associate Part-Time
- Diversified Car Care – Auto Detailer
- East Ferry Deli – Counter Person
- Enterprise Holdings – Full Time Auto Detailer
- Famous Footwear – Assistant Sales Manager – Famous Footwear
- First Command Financial Services – Newport RI Military Leader
- First Horizon – Branch Manager – Newport
- Forty 1 North – Valet Parking Attendant
- Garden and Landscapes – Landscaping Opportunity
- GVI, INC – Configuration Management Specialist – 1502
- Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Homewood Suites by Hilton – Housekeeper, Maid
- Inflow Federal – Network Technician
- JoS A. Bank – Retail Store Key Holder
- Kirby Perkins – General Labor
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Accounting Clerk
- Langway Auto Group – Auto Body Technician
- LeafFilter – Gutter Protection Installer
- Leidos – Engineering Technician II
- Lifespan – Receptionist
- Looking Upwards – Community Supports Manager
- Maritime Tribes, LLC – Reading and Writing Tutor
- McLaughling Research Corp – Librarian – RC
- Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center – Custodian
- Movement Mortgage – Processor
- Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SVC REPRESENTATIVE- II (Part-Time)
- Navy Federal Credit Union – Member Service Representative (Part-Time) – Newport
- Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
- Newport Mental Health – Grants Project Assistant
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Weekend/Holiday Receptionist, Custodian
- NTT Data Services – Navy A&A Validator
- Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center – Oral Surgery Assistant
- Panera Break – Third Shift Baker
- Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
- Planet Fitness –Overnight Custodian
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail sales/merchandising
- Premier Property Management – Maintenance
- Purvis Systems – Electronics & Support Technician
- Rite-Solutions – Electronic Warfare Analyst/Intelligence (ELINT) Specialist
- Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
- Root – Cafe Associate
- Salve Regina University – Dining Hall Supervisor-Salve Regina University
- Santander Global External – Full Time Teller, Avondale, PA
- Sea Corp – Logisitician I
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Sephora- Beauty Advisor
- Silverman McGovern Staffing – Information Security Analyst
- Sodexo – Lead Worker Dining Room – Salve Regina University
- Solidifi – Search QC Specialist
- Southern Tide Newport – Retail Sales Associate
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- Staples – Retail Sales Associate
- Starbucks – Barista
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Restaurant Host/Hostess
- The Connor Dowd Realty Group – Real Estate Agent
- The Home Depot – Customer Service Associate
- The John Clarke Retirement Center – Recreation Assistant
- The Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Supervisor
- The TJX Companies – 70120-Merchandise Associate
- The UPS Store – Full-Time Center Associate
- The Wayfinder – Guest Services Representative
- Trinity Management – Maintenance Technician
- Twice As Nice – Toddler Teacher
- Ulta Beauty – Services Manager
- U.S. Department of the Navy – DEPUTY PUBLIC WORKS OFFICER
- Ushers Cove Management – Estate Gardener, Roses
- Vanderbilt – Job Fair!!
- Walmart – Sales Associate
- Waste Management – CDL – Driver Residential Subscription Route
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate
