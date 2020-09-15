If you’re looking for a job in or around Newport, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at who’s hiring right now.
All jobs posted are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted/available in the last week.
- 7-Eleven – Store Employee
- 22 Bowen’s –Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
- Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver
- Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Support Technicians
- Aerotek – Engineering Technician
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital Setting
- Alter Management – Case Manager
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Assistant General Manager
- Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Assistant
- Attic To Cellar Cleaning Co – Cleaning Assistant
- Bank Of America – Financial Center Manager – Bellevue Financial Center
- BankNewport – Mortgage Closing Specialist
- Basic Irish Luxury – Fashion – Jewelry – Lifestyle, BasicIrishLuxury.com in Newpo…
- Belle’s – Busser/Food Runner
- Bellevue Massage & Body Work – Licensed Massage Therapist
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time 30-37 hours) Stock Clerk Job
- Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash attendants & detailer full or part-time
- Broden Millworks & Supply – Driver / Yard Helper
- BRS Construction – Carpenters, carpenters helpers and laborers
- Castle Hill Inn – Gate Attendant – Castle Hill Inn
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Residential Group Home Counselor – Relief
- Chili’s – Server – Middletown Chili’s
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Citizens Bank – Citizens Branch Manager
- City of Newport – Fitness Specialist
- Clark Boat Yard & Marine – Boat Yard Help Wanted
- Codac – Front Office Assistant/Receptionist
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- D’Angelos – Delivery Driver D’Angelo’s
- Department Of The Navy – NGIS FRONT DESK SUPERVISOR
- Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
- DSW – Sales Associate
- Dunkin Donuts – Crew Member
- E. Frances Paper – Production Assistant
- Family Dollar – ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
- Francescas – Key Holder
- Giusto – Line Cooks
- Homewood Suites By Hilton – Breaskfast and Social Attendant
- Hotel Viking – Entry Level Engineer
- Jacksonon Hewitt – Customer Service Associate – Newport
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Supervisor (DSS)
- Jos. A Bank – Retail Store Key Holder
- JPS Construction & Design – Construction Laborer
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Freight Coordinator
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Lifespan – Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professionals
- Magellan Health – Customer Care Associate ( Call Center Representative)
- Marriott Hotels – Houseman
- Meaningful Outcomes – Behavior Technician **Newport County**
- Naval War College – Security Guard
- Navy Exchange Service Command – Administrative Assistant
- Navy Federal Credit Union – Member Service Representative (Part-Time) – Newport
- Newport Animal Hospital –Veterinary Boarding Assistant/Animal Care/Client Service
- Newport Blues Cafe – Bouncer/Security Guard
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Mental Health – Development Specialist
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Supervisor, Painter (Temporary)
- Newport Sports Gallery – Newport Sports Gallery
- NOAA – Telecommunications Specialist, ZA-0391-3 (MAP)
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Custodian
- Panera Bread – Baker Assistants Overnight / 3rd Shift
- People’s Credit Union – Member Service Rep
- Petco – Guest Experience Specialist (Sales Associate)
- Richard C. Young & Co – Client Service Administrator / Operations Associate
- Rite-Solutions – Test Engineer
- Riverhead Building Supply – Gate Person
- Root – Cafe Associate
- Safe Harbor Marina – Marine Technician
- Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Salve Regina University – Dining Hall Supervisor-Salve Regina University
- SAS Retail Services – Part-Time Merchandiser SAS
- Securitas – Off Hours Alarm Responder
- Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Gallery Business Administrator
- SHP Management Corp –Maintenance Technician/Cleaner – Festival Field
- Sodexo – Housekeeper
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- St. Clare Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
- St. George’s School – Campus Check-In Attendant (multiple shifts available)
- Suez – Maintenance Supervisor
- The Hinckley Company – Marine Detailer/ Cleaner
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- UPS – Driver Helper
- Walmart – Sales Associate
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate- Club Wyndham On Shore
- Xtra Mart – Guest Service Associates/Cashiers 2nd and Overnights
- Unknown – Bookkeeper
- Unknown – Housekeeper
- Unknown – Tree service hiring
- Unknown – auto detailer
- Unknown – Deckhand Wanted
- Unknown – Carpenter and Carpenter’s helper
