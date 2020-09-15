hiring newport ri

If you’re looking for a job in or around Newport, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at who’s hiring right now.

All jobs posted are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted/available in the last week.

  1. 7-Eleven – Store Employee
  2. 22 Bowen’s –Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s 
  3. Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver
  4. Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Support Technicians 
  5. Aerotek – Engineering Technician
  6. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital Setting
  7. Alter Management – Case Manager
  8. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Assistant General Manager
  9. Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Assistant
  10. Attic To Cellar Cleaning Co – Cleaning Assistant
  11. Bank Of America – Financial Center Manager – Bellevue Financial Center 
  12. BankNewport – Mortgage Closing Specialist
  13. Basic Irish Luxury – Fashion – Jewelry – Lifestyle, BasicIrishLuxury.com in Newpo…
  14. Belle’s – Busser/Food Runner
  15. Bellevue Massage & Body Work – Licensed Massage Therapist
  16. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time 30-37 hours) Stock Clerk Job
  17. Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash attendants & detailer full or part-time
  18. Broden Millworks & Supply – Driver / Yard Helper
  19. BRS Construction – Carpenters, carpenters helpers and laborers
  20. Castle Hill Inn – Gate Attendant – Castle Hill Inn 
  21. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Residential Group Home Counselor – Relief
  22. Chili’s – Server – Middletown Chili’s
  23. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  24. Citizens Bank – Citizens Branch Manager
  25. City of Newport – Fitness Specialist
  26. Clark Boat Yard & Marine – Boat Yard Help Wanted 
  27. Codac – Front Office Assistant/Receptionist
  28. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  29. D’Angelos – Delivery Driver D’Angelo’s
  30. Department Of The Navy – NGIS FRONT DESK SUPERVISOR
  31. Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
  32. DSW – Sales Associate
  33. Dunkin Donuts – Crew Member
  34. E. Frances Paper – Production Assistant
  35. Family Dollar – ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
  36. Francescas – Key Holder
  37. Giusto – Line Cooks
  38. Homewood Suites By Hilton – Breaskfast and Social Attendant
  39. Hotel Viking – Entry Level Engineer
  40. Jacksonon Hewitt – Customer Service Associate – Newport
  41. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Supervisor (DSS)
  42. Jos. A Bank – Retail Store Key Holder
  43. JPS Construction & Design – Construction Laborer
  44. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Freight Coordinator
  45. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  46. Lifespan – Occupational Therapy Assistant
  47. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professionals 
  48. Magellan Health – Customer Care Associate ( Call Center Representative)
  49. Marriott Hotels – Houseman
  50. Meaningful Outcomes – Behavior Technician **Newport County**
  51. Naval War College – Security Guard
  52. Navy Exchange Service Command – Administrative Assistant
  53. Navy Federal Credit Union – Member Service Representative (Part-Time) – Newport
  54. Newport Animal Hospital –Veterinary Boarding Assistant/Animal Care/Client Service
  55. Newport Blues Cafe – Bouncer/Security Guard
  56. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  57. Newport Mental Health – Development Specialist
  58. Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Gardens Supervisor, Painter (Temporary)
  59. Newport Sports Gallery – Newport Sports Gallery 
  60. NOAA – Telecommunications Specialist, ZA-0391-3 (MAP)
  61. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Custodian
  62. Panera Bread – Baker Assistants Overnight / 3rd Shift
  63. People’s Credit Union – Member Service Rep
  64. Petco – Guest Experience Specialist (Sales Associate)
  65. Richard C. Young & Co – Client Service Administrator / Operations Associate
  66. Rite-Solutions – Test Engineer
  67. Riverhead Building Supply – Gate Person
  68. Root – Cafe Associate
  69. Safe Harbor Marina – Marine Technician
  70. Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  71. Salve Regina University – Dining Hall Supervisor-Salve Regina University
  72. SAS Retail Services – Part-Time Merchandiser SAS 
  73. Securitas – Off Hours Alarm Responder
  74. Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Gallery Business Administrator
  75. SHP Management Corp –Maintenance Technician/Cleaner – Festival Field
  76. Sodexo – Housekeeper
  77. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  78. St. Clare Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
  79. St. George’s School – Campus Check-In Attendant (multiple shifts available)
  80. Suez – Maintenance Supervisor
  81. The Hinckley Company – Marine Detailer/ Cleaner
  82. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  83. UPS – Driver Helper
  84. Walmart – Sales Associate
  85. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate- Club Wyndham On Shore
  86. Xtra Mart – Guest Service Associates/Cashiers 2nd and Overnights
  87. Unknown – Bookkeeper 
  88. Unknown – Housekeeper 
  89. Unknown – Tree service hiring
  90. Unknown – auto detailer
  91. Unknown – Deckhand Wanted
  92. Unknown – Carpenter and Carpenter’s helper

