If you’re looking for a job in or around Newport, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at who’s hiring right now.
All jobs posted are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted/available in the last week.
This week’s job opportunities are presented by;
- 2003 – Professional Commercial Cleaner
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
- Accounting Portfolios – Full Charge Bookkeeper
- Advance Auto Parts – Part delivery driver- Middletown RI
- Allen’s Wine & Spirits – Liquor Store Clerk
- Applebee’s – Dishwasher at Applebee’s
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
- Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician
- Bank Newport – Administrative Assistant – Commercial Lending
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Sales Associate
- Biokinetix – Temperature Screener
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Produce Clerk Job
- BMW of Newport – Lot Attendant
- Broden Millworks – Inside Sales: Specialty Building Materials
- Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn
- Chilis – Bartender
- CHRIS Electric – Generator Technician
- Clean Facilities Group – Housekeeper
- Conanicut Yacht Club – Server (Part time)
- Diego’s Newport – Host and Hostesses Wanted
- Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
- Embrace Home Loans – Part delivery driver- Middletown RI
- First Student – Van Driver
- Fogarty Center – Help Wanted Home
- GVI, Inc – Electrical/Mechanical Standards Technician, Navy – 1554
- H&R Block – Associate Team Leader
- Healthcare Staffing Group – Food Service Director
- J.H. Breakell – Part Time Sales Associate
- Lab 24 – COVID-19 Screener
- Leidos – Engineering Technician II
- Lifespan – Dietary Assistant
- Main Street Hospitality – Security & Guest Relations Officer
- Metro Security Company – Security Guard (Unarmed)
- Metson Group – NBTF-Ordinary Seaman OS/ Deckhand
- Middletown Public Schools – Lead Night Custodian – MHS (ANTICIPATED OPENING)
- Mikel – Tomahawk Weapons Control System (TWCS) and UK Strike Technic…
- Military Mommies – Sales Partner & Breast Pump Consultant, Military Mommies
- MLK Center – After School Teacher
- Moriarty’s Fence Co – Dining Room Attendant-Salve Regina University
- Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Clerk
- Newport Beach Club – Customer Service Gate Agent
- Newport Beach Hotel and Suites – Housekeeping
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant for Homebound Instruction 20 – 21 SY ONLY
- Newport Public Schools – Substitute Teachers @ Pell Elementary School
- NTT Data Services – Systems Safety Technical Writer II
- Open Road RV Repair – Mobile RV Technician
- O’Reilly Auto Parts – Store Counter Sales
- PAE – Gardening Supervisor
- Patrona Corporation – Secretary III
- Polar Beverages – Merchandiser
- Portsmouth School District – General School Aide
- Precise Systems – Warehouseman/Material Handler
- Ranaham Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Raytheon – Talent and Workforce Engagement Planner
- Rent A Center – Customer Account Representative
- Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Night Auditor
- RITBA – Casual E-ZPass Customer Service Representative
- Riverhead Building Supply – Driver
- Salve Regina University – Wedding Sacristan – Salve Regina University
- Sandy’s Liquors – Beer, Wine and Liquor Sale Associate and Cashier
- SEA CORP – Contracts Administrator III
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Solidifi – Mortgage Closer
- Southcoast Health – Medical Assistant Virtual Hiring Event
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- St. Clare Newport – Security Guard – PART TIME OVERNIGHTS
- St. Philomena School – Part Time PreK Teacher Assistant
- Staples Stores – Retail Sales Technology Associate
- Systems Resource Management – Network Manager/Desktop Support
- TCI – Data Entry Operator II
- The Home Depot – Freight/Receiving
- The Mooring – Bussers and Hosts – The Mooring
- The Paper Store – Key Holder
- The Salvation Army – Christmas Bell Ringer
- The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
- The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Agent
- U-Haul – Facility Housekeeper
- Unity Community Impact Group – Assistant Teacher
- Villiage House Nursing and Rehab. – Housekeeper
- Visiting Angels Home Care Agency – Amazing Caregivers Needed
- Waterfront Bar – Marina Assistant
- Wyndham Destinations – Overnight GSA-Club Wyndham Long Wharf Resort
- Unknown – carpenter-new construction
- Unknown – Medical Assistant
- Unknown – Restroom Trailer Rental Company
