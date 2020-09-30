hiring newport ri

If you’re looking for a job in or around Newport, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at who’s hiring right now.

All jobs posted are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted/available in the last week.

  1. 2003 – Professional Commercial Cleaner
  2. 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
  3. Accounting Portfolios – Full Charge Bookkeeper
  4. Advance Auto Parts – Part delivery driver- Middletown RI
  5. Allen’s Wine & Spirits – Liquor Store Clerk
  6. Applebee’s – Dishwasher at Applebee’s
  7. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
  8. Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician
  9. Bank Newport – Administrative Assistant – Commercial Lending
  10. Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Sales Associate
  11. Biokinetix – Temperature Screener
  12. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Produce Clerk Job
  13. BMW of Newport – Lot Attendant
  14. Broden Millworks – Inside Sales: Specialty Building Materials
  15. Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn
  16. Chilis – Bartender
  17. CHRIS Electric – Generator Technician
  18. Clean Facilities Group – Housekeeper
  19. Conanicut Yacht Club – Server (Part time)
  20. Diego’s Newport – Host and Hostesses Wanted
  21. Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
  22. Embrace Home Loans – Part delivery driver- Middletown RI
  23. First Student – Van Driver
  24. Fogarty Center – Help Wanted Home
  25. GVI, Inc – Electrical/Mechanical Standards Technician, Navy – 1554
  26. H&R Block – Associate Team Leader
  27. Healthcare Staffing Group – Food Service Director
  28. J.H. Breakell – Part Time Sales Associate
  29. Lab 24 – COVID-19 Screener
  30. Leidos – Engineering Technician II
  31. Lifespan – Dietary Assistant
  32. Main Street Hospitality – Security & Guest Relations Officer
  33. Metro Security Company – Security Guard (Unarmed)
  34. Metson Group – NBTF-Ordinary Seaman OS/ Deckhand
  35. Middletown Public Schools – Lead Night Custodian – MHS (ANTICIPATED OPENING)
  36. Mikel – Tomahawk Weapons Control System (TWCS) and UK Strike Technic…
  37. Military Mommies – Sales Partner & Breast Pump Consultant, Military Mommies
  38. MLK Center – After School Teacher
  39. Moriarty’s Fence Co – Dining Room Attendant-Salve Regina University
  40. Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Clerk
  41. Newport Beach Club – Customer Service Gate Agent
  42. Newport Beach Hotel and Suites – Housekeeping
  43. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant for Homebound Instruction 20 – 21 SY ONLY
  44. Newport Public Schools – Substitute Teachers @ Pell Elementary School
  45. NTT Data Services – Systems Safety Technical Writer II
  46. Open Road RV Repair – Mobile RV Technician
  47. O’Reilly Auto Parts – Store Counter Sales
  48. PAE – Gardening Supervisor
  49. Patrona Corporation – Secretary III
  50. Polar Beverages – Merchandiser
  51. Portsmouth School District – General School Aide
  52. Precise Systems – Warehouseman/Material Handler
  53. Ranaham Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  54. Raytheon – Talent and Workforce Engagement Planner
  55. Rent A Center – Customer Account Representative
  56. Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Night Auditor
  57. RITBA – Casual E-ZPass Customer Service Representative
  58. Riverhead Building Supply – Driver
  59. Salve Regina University – Wedding Sacristan – Salve Regina University
  60. Sandy’s Liquors – Beer, Wine and Liquor Sale Associate and Cashier
  61. SEA CORP – Contracts Administrator III
  62. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  63. Solidifi – Mortgage Closer
  64. Southcoast Health – Medical Assistant Virtual Hiring Event
  65. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  66. St. Clare Newport – Security Guard – PART TIME OVERNIGHTS
  67. St. Philomena School – Part Time PreK Teacher Assistant
  68. Staples Stores – Retail Sales Technology Associate
  69. Systems Resource Management – Network Manager/Desktop Support
  70. TCI – Data Entry Operator II
  71. The Home Depot – Freight/Receiving
  72. The Mooring – Bussers and Hosts – The Mooring 
  73. The Paper Store – Key Holder
  74. The Salvation Army – Christmas Bell Ringer
  75. The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
  76. The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Agent
  77. U-Haul – Facility Housekeeper
  78. Unity Community Impact Group – Assistant Teacher
  79. Villiage House Nursing and Rehab. – Housekeeper
  80. Visiting Angels Home Care Agency – Amazing Caregivers Needed
  81. Waterfront Bar – Marina Assistant
  82. Wyndham Destinations – Overnight GSA-Club Wyndham Long Wharf Resort
  83. Unknown – carpenter-new construction 
  84. Unknown – Medical Assistant
  85. Unknown – Restroom Trailer Rental Company 

