Newport, RI – On the search for a new gig, job, or career? You may be in luck because there are more than one hundred job opportunities available in the area right now!
All jobs have been available in the last seven days and are located within the Newport area.
This Week’s Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
- A Mano Pizza – Pizza Truck Line Cooks and Window Staff-A Mano Pizza
- A Market – Dietary Aide
- Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Support Technicians
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Pizza Delivery Driver
- Assurance Independent Agents – Medicare Leader
- Atlantic Beach Hotel – Hotel Front Desk Agent
- Auberge Resorts Collection – Housekeeper
- BankNewport- Marine Product Manager – MA and New England Territory
- Bar Cino Newport – Servers & Hosts – Bar ‘Cino Newport
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Produce Clerk Job
- Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash Attendant
- Bridges Healthcare Staffing – Dietary Aide
- Boys Town – Overnight Youth Care Worker
- Bright Ideas – Teacher Assistant
- Buskers Pub & Restaurant – Cooks/Prep cooks
- Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn
- Chilis – Bartender
- Chipotle – Crew/Managers
- Christmas Tree Shops – Sales Floor Associates
- Clements’ Marketplace – Assistant Produce Manager
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Corliss Diesel – Marine Diesel Technician
- D’Angelo’s – Delivery Driver D’Angelo’s
- Dollar Tree Stores – Operations Assistant Manager
- Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
- DSW – Part Time Sales Associate
- EBCAP – Dental Assistant
- Education Exchange – Wait Staff, Bartenders, Hosts, Management Paid Training
- Embrace Home Loans – Junior Loan Officer
- Essentials – Retail Sales Team Member
- First Division – Administrative Manager
- FlightLevel Rhode Island – Airport Line Service Attendant – Middletown
- Gas Lamp Grille – Doorman/Security
- Giusto – We Are Hiring
- H&R Block – Associate Team Leader
- Holiday Inn Express – Housekeeper/Room Attendant
- Home Health and Hospice – Certified Homemakers APPLY NOW!! $12-13/HR!!
- Island Wellness – Wellness Associate
- Jamestown Arts Center – Marketing & Communications Temporary Contract
- Janitech – Custodian Cleaning in office setting
- Kaffeology Cafe – We’re hiring for baristas and cooks!
- Langway Toyota of Newport – Toyota Express Technician
- LeafFilter – Installation Subcontractor
- Lifespan – Patient Service Rep
- Lighthouse Counseling Associates – Private Practice Clinician, LICSW or LMHC
- Looking Upwards – Children’s Home Based Lead Behavior Specialist
- Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Host
- Mama Leones Restaurant – All positions
- Maritime Tribes – Accounting Ninja
- Marriott – Housman
- Mikel – Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) Technical Direction Agent (TD
- Nasiff Fruit Company – Outside Sales Rep
- Navy Exchange Service Command – CASHIER – CASH CAGE
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Guest Room Attendant
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Mental Health – Housekeeper, Residential Group Home
- Newport Sports Gallery – Newport Sports Gallery
- Ocean Cliff I & II – Newport Resort Hiring, housekeepers, houseperson, Front Desk
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
- Ocean State Laundry – Laundromat Attendant
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- Panera Bread – Cafe Associate
- Paw Addict – NEWPORT retail clothing store
- People”s Credit Union – Member Service Center Rep
- Potter League – Animal Care Associate
- Premier Property Management – Maintenance Position Newport RI
- Provencal Bakery – Dishwasher/Salad Maker
- Purvis Systems – Windows System Administration and Desktop Support
- Quick Services – Project Manager
- Research and Development Solutions – Earned Value Management (EVM) Specialist
- RI Parking – Overnight Valet
- Rite Solutions – IT Asset Specialist
- Riverhead Building Supply – Receiving Clerk
- Safe Harbor Marina – Equipment Operator
- Sakonnet Tree – Arborist / Tree Worker
- Salve Regina University – Assistant Coach, Baseball
- SEA Corp – Engineering Technician I
- SEB Security – Loss Prevention Agent
- Shell – Cashier 12.00 Per Hour
- Sherwin Williams – Sales Associate
- Shore Creative- Administrative Office Assistant
- Smart Real Estate Coach – Full Time Bookkeeper
- Sodexo Housekeeping – Housekeeping: Salve Regina University
- Solidfi – Data Entry Specialist
- Southcoast Health System – Pt Access Spec Call Ctr-SPG
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- Subway – Subway Artist
- Systems REsource Management – Multi Media Analyst
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Home Depot – Customer Service Associate
- The Paper Store – Sales Associate
- The Wharf Southern Kitchen – Food Server
- The Wiggle Room – Dog Groomer
- Town of Middletown – Part-time Library Assistant
- Transform – Refrigeration Service Technician
- Tyler Boe – Part Time Sales Associate
- Unified Parking Partners –Parking Lot Attendant
- US Department Of The Navy – FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ANALYST
- Walgreen-s Customer Service Associate
- Walmart – Cashier/Front End Associate
- Wicker Designs – Retail Sales Associate
- Wyndham Destinations- Guest Services Associate
- X Corp Solutions – Administrative Assistant
- XtraMart – Guest Service Associates/Cashiers 2nd and Overnights
- Unknown – Housekeeper, Residential Group Home
- Unknown – Cleaners Needed in Newport!
