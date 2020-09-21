If you’re looking for a job in or around Newport, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at who’s hiring right now.
All jobs posted are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted/available in the last week.
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
- Applied Training Solutions – System Administrator
- Bank of America – Relationship Banker – Bellevue Financial Center
- BankNewport – Portfolio Relationship Manager
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Sales Associate
- Benchmark Senior Living – Activity Assistant
- BMW of Newport – Finance Manager
- BRS Construction – Carpenters, carpenters helpers and laborers
- Cape Yachts – Sales Manager Boats and Yachts
- Castle Hill Inn – Breakfast & Lunch Server – Castle Hill Inn
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Residential Counselor- FT, PT and Relief Workers NEEDED
- Chili’s – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
- Christmas Tree Shops – Cashiers
- City Personnel – Paralegal – Real Estate
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- CVS Health – Retail Management Intern – Providence RI
- Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- E Frances Paper –Production Assistant
- East Bay Community Action Program, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce seeking Youth Career Specialist
- Family Dollar – ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Clinician, Lucy’s Hearth – 2185
- Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Team Member – Temporary Position – Salve Reg…
- Fluke – Fine Dining Server
- Genesis – CNA Opportunities- Sign On Bonus!
- Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
- Holiday Inn Express – Front Desk Associate
- Home Health and Hospice – Certified Homemakers Needed!! Apply Now
- Humphrey’s Paint Center – Paint Associate
- ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4183)
- Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP)
- Landings Real Estate Group
- Administrative Assistant (Part Time) | Available Location(s): Kingston, RI
- Apartment Community Manager | Available Location(s): Fall River, MA
- Guest Services Representative | Available Location(s): Newport, RI
- Housekeeping Staff | Available Location(s): Newport/Middletown, RI
- Human Resource & Payroll Specialist | Available Location(s): Newport, RI
- Vacation Newport Maintenance Technician | Available Location(s): Newport/Middletown, RI
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Accounting Clerk
- Liberty Tax – Tax Preparer
- Leidos – Material Handling Laborer
- Lifespan – Patient Service Rep
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Proffessional
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Part Time Banquet Server
- Matt’s Local Pharmacy – Pharmacy Technician
- Middletown Public Schools – Translator (Part-Time) – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- Mikel – TWS Trainer and LFS Support
- MLK Center – Preschool Assistant Teacher, Distance Learning Support Personnel, and a Mobile Food Pantry Program Coordinator
- Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Housekeeper
- Netsimco – Travel Office Logistician – Administrative Assistant
- Newport Bay Club & Hotel – Front Desk Clerk
- Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Driver/Car Cleaner
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Public Schools – Rogers High School Co-Circular Stipend Positions 2020-2021, 2nd Shift Custodian @ Rogers High School
- Northeast Engineers and Consultants – Survey Field Crew Technician
- Orange Cab – Taxi Driver
- Paw Addict – Cashier/Customer Service
- Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Delivery Driver
- Planet Fitness – Weekend Member Services Representative
- Point Wine & Spirits – Sales Associate
- Prevailance – Contractor Instructor (Newport)
- R&R Construction – Carpenter/Helper
- Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Rent A Center – Delivery Specialist
- Richard C. Young & Co – Client Service Administrator / Operations Associate
- Rite-Solutions – Proposal Coordinator
- Sage Dining Services – Utility/Dishwasher ~ Private School ~ FT and PT Schedules Av…
- Salve Regina University – Assistant Coach, Football – Salve Regina University
- ScanScape – Field Service Rep
- SEA Corp – Engineering Technician IV
- Seasons Corner Market –Cashier
- Securitas – Off Hours Alarm Responder
- SHP Management Corp – Property Assistant
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Sodexo – Salad Bar Prep-Salve Regina University
- Solidifi – Curative Specialist
- Southcoast Health System – Patient Access Rep-SPG
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate (part-time), Assistant Store Manager
- The Home Depot – Lot Associate
- The Mooring – Bussers and Hosts – The Mooring
- The Wayfinder – Banquet Server
- Trinity Healthy Living – House Manager
- Umi Asian Cusine – Delivery Driver
- US Department Of The Navy – PHARMACY TECHNICIAN
- Vanderbilt – Restaurant Servers
- Wal-Mart – Pharmacy Technician
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Wyndham Destinations – Assistant General Manager
- Unknown – Trivia Host Wanted
- Unknown – CONSTRUCTION LABORER
- Unknown – Servers/Bartenders
- Unknown – General Office- Administrative Assistant
- Uknown – Web developer
Don’t see what you’re looking for? Explore more job opportunities here.
Are you a business owner and manager and have a job opportunity that you’d like to see here or in future editions of this round-up? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Help power our coverage of COVID-19, the 2020 General Election, and your community.
If you value the news and information What’s Up Newp provides, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.