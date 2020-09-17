T.F. Green Airport and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) will be hosting a free, pop-up drive-in movie, in partnership with newportFILM, on Thursday, September 24th.

At 6:30 pm on September 24th, the film “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of my Voice,” will be shown at T.F. Green Airport’s parking lot located at 2119 Post Road in Warwick, across from the Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel.

RIAC’s contribution of available space and volunteers for the drive-in movie have made it possible to provide a free and entertaining community event, while also supporting essential programs provided by the West Bay Community Action program, according to a press release from newportFILM.

“We’re proud to help bring a fun and memorable experience to thank everyone for their continued support of T.F. Green Airport and connect with our community partners during this difficult period,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation in a statement. “Now more than ever it is important to recognize the importance of “flying local” to help boost Rhode Island’s travel and tourism industry. This event is also a “thank you” to all those who helped vote to recognize T.F. Green Airport one of the best airports in the nation! We are proud to partner with newportFILM and appreciate their efforts to help bring this event to the community.”

“We’re thrilled that T.F. Green Airport asked us to bring our social distance friendly documentary film program to Warwick, opening up our events to a wider audience across Rhode Island!, said Becca Bertrand, Executive Director of newportFILM in a statement. Earlier this summer newportFILM announced they were adapting their annual summer series “newportFILM outdoors” to become a series of “newportFILM drive-in” movies scheduled for June through October.

Registered attendees can arrive as early as 5:30 pm, with food and refreshments available from Paco’s Tacos Mobile Mex and Smoke and Squeal Barbeque food trucks. More information about the film is available at newportFILM.com Reservations are free with a suggested $10 donation per car, but are required and limited to 100 cars in accordance with newportFILM’s COVID-19 guidelines. One can RSVP starting at noon on Monday, September 21, 2020 at https://newportfilm.com.

T.F Green Airport will also be accepting canned food donations for West Bay Community Action at the event, providing those who donate an extra chance to win exciting door prizes, including flight vouchers worth up to $250 each, and an airport parking voucher worth $200. The event complies with state COVID-19 requirements, with volunteers and staff following COVID-19 safety protocols and face-coverings should be worn by attendees at the time of entry into the Airport parking lot at 2119 Post Road, Warwick, RI, across the road from the Hampton Inn & Suites.

Official Trailer For The Film