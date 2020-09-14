Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

The Newport Tree Conservancy today shared details regarding their Specimen Tree Restoration Program.

The program provides unique trees to be planted anywhere on private property in the City of Newport. The trees, which are limited in availability, are free in exchange for the commitment to plant and maintain the tree.

Each year the Newport Tree Conservancy provides free trees to Newport residents in an effort to help enhance residents’ yards and to help the Newport Tree Conservancy promote the continued health and diversity of our legendary urban forest.

IMPORTANT DATES:

-Trees will be available to preview at

www.newporttreeconservancy.org/specimen-tree on September 15th.

-Request Form for new requests opens on September 21st

-Request Form opens for previous 2 years repeat tree requesters September 25th

-Requests Close October 5th

-Free Tree Planting Workshop October 7th

-Trees delivered starting October 17th

*The Newport Tree Conservancy asks that people who have received a free tree from NTC in the past two years wait until September 25th to claim another so that all interested community members have a chance to claim a specimen tree.