It will look and feel different due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Newport Restaurant Week will return this November!

Restaurants across Newport and Bristol Counties and Discover Newport, the organizer of the annual event, are preparing for Newport Restaurant Week to take place November 6 – 15, 2020.

Kathryn Farrington, Vice President of Marketing for Discover Newport, confirmed that the annual food-filled week would be returning November 6 – 15 during a public meeting of Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Board of Directors on Monday.

The 2020 Newport Restaurant Week will certainly be unprecedented as all restaurants are currently capped at a maximum capacity of 66%, pushing many restaurants to make use of outdoor dining and to-go ordering.

A full list of participants, and their menus, , is expected to be published sometime in October at www.discovernewport.org/newport-restaurant-week/.

Restaurants and businesses looking to sign up, should contact Julie Grant at jgrant@discovernewport.org

Newport Restaurant Week, which previously took place in the Spring and Fall, now takes place annually each fall. During the week, participating restaurants historically have offered two-course prix fixe lunches for $20, three-course prix fixe dinners for $35, and a three-course premier prix fixe dinner for $50.

Newport Restaurant Week, part of a nationwide movement, debuted in 2006 as an annual event to encourage both residents and visitors to Newport and Bristol counties to experience the vast culinary talent in our destination at an affordable price.