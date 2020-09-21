Photo Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel |This work is licensed to the public under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

Newport Recreation today announced that it is currently accepting registrations for their distance learning pod at The Hut. 

According to Newport Recreation, the distance learning program provides a safe, supervised space for children to participate in distance learning.  The pod is available to boys and girls in grades 1-3 at Pell Elementary School.    

Students in the program participate in their online learning assignments and meetings, as well as outdoor play and arts and crafts.  The pod runs from 8:15 am – 3:00 pm. 

Participants may register daily or weekly.  Registration can be done at register.communitypass.net/cityofnewport.  For more information, please contact Newport Recreation at 845-5800. 

Help power our coverage of COVID-19, the 2020 General Election, and your community. 

If you value the news and information What’s Up Newp provides, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR