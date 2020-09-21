Newport Recreation today announced that it is currently accepting registrations for their distance learning pod at The Hut.

According to Newport Recreation, the distance learning program provides a safe, supervised space for children to participate in distance learning. The pod is available to boys and girls in grades 1-3 at Pell Elementary School.

Students in the program participate in their online learning assignments and meetings, as well as outdoor play and arts and crafts. The pod runs from 8:15 am – 3:00 pm.

Participants may register daily or weekly. Registration can be done at register.communitypass.net/cityofnewport. For more information, please contact Newport Recreation at 845-5800.