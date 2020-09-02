Newport Public Schools has scheduled a virtual Town Hall meeting this evening at 6:00 pm to give the community an opportunity to learn more about the district’s reopening plans.

While Governor Gina Raimondo has given the green light for Newport Public Schools to reopen on September 14th with full in-person learning, Superintendent Colleen Burners Jermain told What’s Up Newp that Newport schools will take advantage of the phase-in approach.

Tonight’s forum is scheduled to last ninety minutes.

Event Details

Attention Parents: Please join us on September 2nd at 6:00 PM for an important virtual parent forum on how we are planning to begin the 2020-2021 school year on September 14th. We’ll share the latest information and respond to your questions and concerns.

Fill out this form to register for the September 2nd virtual parent forum: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeYS7dfsHE-PJHupLMb7jbKAiZ4bQjVy0oL40cuwgR_dswySQ/viewform