💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌
Newport, RI – Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain’s community update letter to parents on Wednesday included important information about the start of school on Monday including phase-in reopening calendars by school, mandatory daily screenings, and mandatory mask-wearing.September_9_2020_NPS_Community_Communication_-_final
Pell Elementary SchoolPell-Reentry-Calendar-September-2020
Thompson Middle SchoolTMS-Reentry-Calendar-September-2020
Rogers High SchoolRHS-Reentry-Calendar-September-2020
Your 💰 support = ❤️
What’s Up Newp relies heavily on reader support. If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County and/or Rhode Island, help support our work by becoming a supporter today! Just $5/month helps more than you’d think.