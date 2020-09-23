The Newport International Polo Series today announced the culmination of the 2020 season, with the Finals Presented by Herb Chambers Exotics at 4 PM on Saturday, September 26, featuring teams Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce in an action-packed 6-chukker polo match for the season finale.

The polo series welcomes Herb Chambers Exotics, a factory authorized Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo and Maserati network of dealerships in New England and proud supporter of the Newport International Polo Series.

“We have a unique mix of the most luxurious and high performance new and pre-owned vehicles in our Wayland, MA location easily accessed from Boston, Cape Cod, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island” says Christine Scott, Marketing Director in a statement.

On display in the Exotics Village at the polo grounds during the Finals will be a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Coupe, Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Flying Spur.

- Advertisement -

“While all good things must come to an end, this most challenging of seasons will go out on a high note with plenty of horsepower, on and off the field,” explains Dan Keating, Captain and Polo Series Founder in a statement.

The match will be witnessed by a live spectator audience in one of this season’s rare 17 polo matches, still the only attended sporting event in New England since the start of the pandemic.

Limited seating is available, online at www.nptpolo.com.

This is the 17th and final match of the Polo Series this year, with plans in the works for its 30th-anniversary jubilee in 2021 with polo matches and special events every Saturday in June through September. Announcements and ticket sales are available at www.nptpolo.com.