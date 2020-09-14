Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Back in March, we chatted with Newport residents Evan Carbotti and Ingrid Adolphs of Carbotti Experiences about the pandemic’s devastating impacts on the events industry. With their normally hectic schedule severely reduced, the husband and wife team got busy with a new project – a unique farm-to-consumer coffee company that’s redefining how fresh your cup of coffee can be.

Their new venture, Hoist & Crane, launched in August and brings together their passion for the rich flavors of high-quality coffee with their family’s fourth generation estate farm in Risaralda, Colombia. The mountainous region is in Colombia’s famed Coffee Axis, home to what many consider to be the best coffee beans in the world.

In addition to top-notch quality and their family’s expertise in cultivating, harvesting and processing coffee for more than eighty years, Carbotti and Adolphs say it’s time that separates Hoist & Crane hand-selected coffee beans apart from others. They air-ship the beans from the farm’s mill directly to Newport, cutting out the usual months-long journey that most coffee beans endure traveling on ships and waiting for distribution in warehouses upon arrival in the US. Hoist & Crane coffee beans are shipped via DHL to Newport, where they are locally roasted to order in “micro roasts” as little as five pounds at Empire Tea & Coffee. Orders arrive at customers’ doorstep in as little as seven days after they leave Risaralda.

We had a chance to catch up with Carbotti and Adolphs via email to learn more about this game-changing coffee concept. Read on for the full scoop on Hoist & Crane.

WUN: What was the catalyst or inspiration for launching Hoist & Crane?

The idea for Hoist & Crane truly was born from a trip we took as a family to Ingrid’s family’s farm in Colombia. We instantly fell in love with the amazing location and were introduced to an entire new way of experiencing coffee.

We were captivated by the entire process and discovered the true craft of growing and producing the amazing coffee we are now selling. We met the farmers, walked the fields and mountains, and had personal tastings, and visited the mill where the coffee is processed, bagged and shipped. This really is where our passion for this industry started! We learned to appreciate coffee in a way that was much more of a ritual, and we learned to enjoy it the way one would enjoy a nice glass of wine. There is so much more that goes into a delicious cup of coffee than many might think.

Newport resident Ingrid Adolphs walking her family’s estate farm in Risaralda, a region of Colombia in the foothills of the Andes.

The reality is also that as the live events industry came to a screeching halt due to the pandemic, we finally had time to dedicate to turning our hobby into a new business venture. We were able to educate ourselves even more about the coffee industry and put real effort into developing a brand and a distinctive quality product.

WUN: What sets Hoist & Crane apart from other coffee companies? Tell us about your process.

The typical coffee journey is a long and arduous one. By the time roasted beans have made their way to the consumer, they have most likely bounced around ships, containers, trucks, and store shelves. It is normal for the beans offered at the stores to be between 3 and 6 months old.

After tasting farm fresh coffee our idea of great coffee was altered, and we wanted to share that with friends and family in the States. We knew there was a way to better deliver quality and freshness so we started Hoist and Crane Coffee to bring the beans from our family farms to you, air-shipped in days from the origin to us and roasted to order. Freshness redefined!

As a company, we are really trying to translate the experience we had at the farm, not only by offering our customers a product that matches that freshness, but by opening them up to a rich coffee culture via curated and informative content. We want them to not only get excited about our product but about its origin, the diversity of varietals and processed, the different ways to grind it, to brew it…all the intricacies behind a good cup of coffee.

WUN: What is your favorite way to prepare your coffee?

Both of us really enjoy fresh grinding our coffee daily. One would think it takes a lot time, but it really doesn’t. The brew of choice varies. A French press is a fast way to efficiently brew a great cup, and a nice espresso is always welcome. But our favorite method for brewing is with a Chemex. It is slow pour method that really highlights and enhances the qualities of each coffee type.

WUN: What are your future plans for Hoist & Crane – will we be seeing it at local coffee shops? Are you planning any local or regional collaborations?

That is a fantastic question. We really don’t know. It’s the first time we’re venturing into consumer goods so we are learning as we go and we are evaluating our path of growth. Wholesale is definitive something we would like to offer in the near future. Seeing locals enjoy our coffee at local restaurants and hotels would be wonderful.

We’d love to further collaborate with local and regional businesses. We say further because actually we have been very lucky to count on CJ Barone at Empire Tea and Coffee. Our coffee is roasted there, and he has been tremendously generous sharing his knowledge. He and his head roaster Tim have supported us all the way.

We would like to perhaps explore canned nitrogenated cold brews. We will see. The world of coffee offers many avenues and there is ample space for growth and experimentation.

WUN: What’s the best way to purchase Hoist & Crane and which products do you recommend for first-time buyers?

The best way to purchase our coffee is on our website, www.hoistandcranecoffee.com. You can also find us on Instagram, and find the links from there, @hoistandcranecoffee. If you are purchasing for the first time, we suggest trying a variety pack. It will give you the opportunity to try multiple coffees in small quantities, so you can try and identify what you like before committing to one particular choice.

We are currently offering our Family Collection sample box, a collection of five different coffees packed in 4oz bag. It comes in a beautiful presentation and it makes a wonderful gift. We plan on increasing our offerings in terms of sample sized options and variety packs.