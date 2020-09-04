💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

With Phase III continuing in RI, Newport Gallery Night today announced that it will be hosting a larger September Newport Gallery Night on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm featuring Beach Studios, Art on Spring, DeBlois Gallery, and Jamestown Art Center. With the Newport summer finishing up, it’s the perfect time to experience the art scene around Newport.



Art fans will have a chance to enjoy new member work on exhibit at Beach Studios in the gallery space and Felicia Touhey demonstrating printmaking throughout the evening, Art on Spring’s latest work will be featured in their gallery, DeBlois Gallery’s Four Visions Show, and Jamestown Art Center’s current show Case Rising artist/curator Bob Dilworth on hand for the evening.



If you’re feeling hungry after visiting these exhibitions, step into one of the 6 restaurants that collaborate with Newport Gallery Organization by providing discounts and specials for Newport Gallery Night visitors!Free parking is available for the night at the Gateway Visitors Center and uptown at the Newport Art Museum.

For more information about Newport Gallery Night and the Newport Gallery Organization, visit http://www.newportgalleries.org.