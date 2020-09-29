Area writers of Italian heritage have a chance to show off as Newport Festa Italiana is sponsoring a new activity this year.
An essay contest centering on the theme, “A Favorite Memory of Growing Up Italian,” will jog some memories and spark much discussion.
The essays are limited to 500 words.
Three prizes will be awarded ($100, $75, and $ 50).
Organizers ask that the essay be typed and include your full name, address, telephone number, and email address. Essays must be submitted by Thursday, October 15, to Newport Festa Italiana, PO Box 3663, Newport, RI 02840 or email them to sjflowersphd@yahoo.com.
