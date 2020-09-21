The Newport City Council will meet virtually via Zoom at 5 pm on Monday, September 21st to discuss in Executive Session issues relating to the lease, acquisition, or disposition of publicly held property involving the Pell Bridge realignment and possible litigation arising out of the Pell Bridge realignment.DownloadMeetingFiles
Help power our coverage of COVID-19, the 2020 General Election, and your community.
If you value the news and information What’s Up Newp provides, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.