Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Voters this week narrowed down the field in spirited Newport City Council and state Representative races throughout Aquidneck Island.

Leading up to Tuesday there were 19 candidates running for Newport City Council, 12 running for the four at-large seats, two for the Ward 1 seat, two for the Ward 2 seat, and three for the Ward 3 seat.

Tuesday’s election reduced the number of at-large candidates in the non-partisan race from 12 to eight, those eight will vie for the four seats on the Council in November.

- Advertisement -

Those moving on for At-Large and their total vote count are;

Jamie Bova (1502) Jeanne-Marie Napolitano (1209) Susan Taylor (1172) Lynn Underwood Ceglie (1101) Justin McLaughlin (926) Kevin Michaud (918) Elizabeth Fuerte (817) Elizabeth “Beth” Cullen (699)

Those At-Large candidates not moving on are William Kimes (640), Meagan Landry (621), Olga Enger (464) and Derek Grinkin (287).

There wasalso a primary in Ward three, with three candidates vying for two spots in the general election.

Those moving on for the Third Ward seat are Paul Marshall (634) and Kathryn Leonard (442). Rachel Hussey (58) will not move on to the General Election.

In November, voters will choose between Angela McCalla or Hugo DeAscantis in Ward 1 and between Charlie Holder and Kim Salerno in Ward 2.

In District 71 (Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton), Michelle McGaw toppled John G. Edwards V. 1230 votes to 311 to move on to a General Election that will see her face off against a republican candidate, Amy Veri, and an independent candidate.

In the two other Representative races, incumbent Rep. Terri-Denise Cortvriend, D-72 (Portsmouth, Middletown) racked up 1193 votes against Christopher T. Semonelli. (285 votes) to move on to November. Cortvriend will face off against Republican Kenneth J. Mendonca in November.

Rep. Deborah Ruggiero, D-Dist. 74 (Jamestown, Middletown) brought in 1,563 votes to defeat challenger Henry F. Lombardi, Jr (245 votes). There is no Republican challenger so Ruggiero will win the seat.