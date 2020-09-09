💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

If you were planning on spending your Wednesday night participating in or watching the virtual Newport City Council Meeting, you have the night off.

Tom Shevlin, Communications Officer for the City of Newport notified us that “tonight’s City Council meeting has been canceled, with an eye on rescheduling for Wednesday, Sept. 16th at 6:30!”

On Facebook, the City posted around 3:30 pm that it” has been canceled due to technical issues currently impacting our remote meeting provider”.

Among the items on the docket, the Council was scheduled to receive communication from the Planning Board regarding short-term rentals, the Council was also scheduled to consider an action related to the Abruzzi Sports Complex and the ongoing work to transition it to a basketball court and skate park.