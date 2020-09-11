Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Newport Canvassing Authority held a lottery this afternoon to determine the position upon the November 3, 2020, General Election ballot of the names of the candidates for the Newport City Council AtLarge, the candidates for the three Newport City Council Wards, and the candidates for the Newport School Committee.

The order for the November ballot placement for Newport School Committee is; (Elect 7)

Stephanie Winslow James Dring David Carlin Robert Leary Raymond Gomes Nycole Matthews Louisa Boatwright Sandra Flowers Michael Cullen Rebecca Bolan

The order for the November ballot placement for Newport City Council At-Large is; (4 to elect)

Elizabeth Fuerte Lynn Underwood Ceglie Jamie Bova Justin McLaughlin Jeanne-Marie Napolitano Susan Taylor Kevin Michaud Elizabeth Cullen

- Advertisement -

The order for the November ballot placement for Newport City Council Third Ward is; (1 to elect)

Kathryn Leonard Paul Marshall

The order for the November ballot placement for Newport City Council Second Ward is; (1 to elect)

Charles Holder Kim Salerno

The order for the November ballot placement for Newport City Council First Ward is; (1 to elect)

Angela McCalla Hugo DeAscentis