Neon Marketplace announced today the opening of its second store location at 3302 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

Neon Marketplace, a proprietary brand of Procaccianti Companies, opened its first store at 533 E. Main Road in Middletown earlier this year.

“Our family has been in the convenience store business for decades and it’s truly exciting to see our vision become reality in terms of offering our guests an experience that is unmatched in the marketplace today,” said Joseph Giacobbi, Director of Operations for Neon Marketplace in a statement. “After the successful launch of our first store on 533 E. Main Road in Middletown, we are excited to spread this brand to another town on Aquidneck Island and continue to innovate the convenience store experience for our customers.”

At the new Neon Marketplace in Portsmouth, guests will enjoy a full-service fountain drink station, fresh gourmet coffees of any size for $.99, and a full menu of fresh made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, hot and cold submarine sandwiches, pizzas, and salads. The location also offers guests ten (10) vehicle fueling stations.



In a press release, Neon Marketplace says that they cater “to today’s modern traveler by delivering a uniquely refreshing and stylish experience designed to drive consumer loyalty. Neon Marketplace locations are targeted for areas where the convenience store customer is currently underserved and in areas where growing populations and/or business growth has resulted in increased vehicular traffic and consumer demand. In addition to offering a wide variety of high-quality food options, Neon Marketplace also offers premium-quality fuels and, in many locations, will have a self-service car wash and vacuum stations”.

Neon Marketplace has three other locations in various stages of planning, development, and permitting, which are planned for Providence, Rhode Island, Seekonk, Massachusetts, and Freetown, Massachusetts. These three locations have opening dates for the first half of 2021.

“We are excited to bring the fresh food concept to the Northeast,” said Nick Giacobbi, Director of Development for Procaccianti Companies in a statement. “It’s a new prototype for this area, but we want to change the industry by offering fresh, high-quality food and beverages at a gas station.”



Follow Neon Marketplace on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to learn more about the growing brand.