Naval Station Newport has opened Gate One on Training Station Road.

In an email to What’s Up Newp, Corelia Mueller, Community Planning Liason Officer for Naval Station Newport, shares that the gate is open 24

hours/7 days per week and is open to all privately owned vehicles.

No commercial vehicles are allowed to pass through Gate One. Commercial vehicles are to use Gate 17 in Middletown on the Pier Access Road.

Contact Cornelia Mueller at cornelia.mueller@navy.mil if you have any

questions.