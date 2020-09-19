The Town of Middletown issued a press release on Saturday announcing that starting Monday, the Gaudet Athletic Complex on Turner Road will be closed to the public during school and special event hours.

Superintendent Rosemarie K. Kraeger issued a reminder today to help keep students and staff at Gaudet Middle School safe amid COVID-19. She said the ban applies to all the athletic fieldson school property. The track, tennis courts, basketball court and playground are also off limits, she said.



“With COVID, we’re trying to get our students out of the building more than ever before for learning and exercise activities,” Kraeger said in the release. “This way, there won’t be any questions about what’s allowed and what’s not. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during these unprecedented times. Like everything we do, it’s all about the safety of our students and staff.”



During non-event days, the athletic complex and related amenities will be closed to the public from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on non-holiday weekdays.

To remind residents and visitors of the ban, the Middletown Police will post notices on Gaudet property.