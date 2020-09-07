💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

Looking to pass the time by? Give these ten fun, historic, and/or educational stories from our archives a read.

Note: These stories are from our archives, there may be some cases where the info is outdated.

Fun, Interesting, Famous and Memorable Quotes About Newport, Rhode Island

16 Popular Movies Filmed in Newport

40 Facts You Might Not Know About Newport

20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport

What’s In A Name? The Origin Of Newport Street Names and Landmarks

Built Before 1765: Oldest Buildings in Newport

Five Fun Facts About Each of Newport’s Oldest and Most Historic Churches

7 Places in Newport Tied to Jackie Kennedy

18 famous actors and actresses that have ties to Newport

11 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport

50 Things to Eat in Newport, RI Before You Die

20 Must-Have Drinks in Newport, RI