Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

What’sUpNewp is launching a new live stream video series “What’s Up in Local Music” on Thursday, September 10th.

The series, scheduled for 7 pm, will be hosted by Lifestyle Editor, Music Critic, and WRIU DJ Ken Abrams, and will include local musicians and others connected to the industry.

In this episode we catch up with musicians Mark Cutler and Allysen Callery.