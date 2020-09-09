💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

Newport, RI – Newport City Council will meet for a regular Council meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 pm virtually.

Among the items on the docket, the Council will be receiving communication from the Planning Board regarding short-term rentals, the Council will also be considering an action related to the Abruzzi Sports Complex and the ongoing work to transition it to a basketball court and skate park.

This is a What’s Up Newp Broadcast. To participate in the meeting, you must join either through the Zoom application or by calling in to the phone number on the docket. Agenda and login information to participate in the official meeting is here https://bit.ly/32d9b7C

- Advertisement -