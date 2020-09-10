Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!
Jamie Bova and Paul Marshall joined What’s Up Newp for a chat about their primary results and campaign. Bova was top vote-getter for At-Large, Marshall was top vote-getter for Ward 3.
Paul finished as the top vote-getter in the Ward 3 race with 634 total votes. He, and incumbent Kathryn Leonard (who received 442 votes), will face off in November.
Bova finished as the top vote-getter At-Large with 1,502 votes and will face off against seven other candidates in November.
Free To Read. Not Free To Produce.
What’s Up Newp is funded by businesses that choose to advertise with us and readers who choose to support us. 60-70% of our annual revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.