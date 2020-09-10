Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Jamie Bova and Paul Marshall joined What’s Up Newp for a chat about their primary results and campaign. Bova was top vote-getter for At-Large, Marshall was top vote-getter for Ward 3.

Paul finished as the top vote-getter in the Ward 3 race with 634 total votes. He, and incumbent Kathryn Leonard (who received 442 votes), will face off in November.

Bova finished as the top vote-getter At-Large with 1,502 votes and will face off against seven other candidates in November.

