Newport, RI – Newport City Council will meet virtually for a workshop on Tuesday, September 2nd at 4:30 pm to receive a COVID-19 crisis update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

Telephone Access is available Toll-Free by dialing: 1-877-853-5247 Meeting ID: 922 6938 0490 https://zoom.us/j/92269380490