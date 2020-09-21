Newport City Council will host their next (virtual) Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 23.

At this meeting, there are two items on the docket concerning the future of the Pell Bridge project and the North End. Newport City Council will be receiving a communication from VHB construction regarding RIDOT’s plan to address soil pollutants and the remediation strategy. RIDOT has worked with RIDEM to determine the strategy and will be communicating progress with the public as construction happens.

The Council is also receiving communication from Patricia Reynolds, the Director of Planning and Economic Development, with the final draft of the North End Urban Plan.

The full agenda for the meeting is here – https://bit.ly/3iPnjd2

Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099.

Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099.

Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337

Passcode: 084128

https://zoom.us/j/97895088337