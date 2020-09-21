Newport City Council will host their next (virtual) Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 23.
At this meeting, there are two items on the docket concerning the future of the Pell Bridge project and the North End. Newport City Council will be receiving a communication from VHB construction regarding RIDOT’s plan to address soil pollutants and the remediation strategy. RIDOT has worked with RIDEM to determine the strategy and will be communicating progress with the public as construction happens.
The Council is also receiving communication from Patricia Reynolds, the Director of Planning and Economic Development, with the final draft of the North End Urban Plan.
The full agenda for the meeting is here – https://bit.ly/3iPnjd2
This is a What’s Up Newp broadcast, to participate in the official meeting following the instructions here;
Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099.
Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337
Passcode: 084128
https://zoom.us/j/97895088337
Help power our coverage of COVID-19, the 2020 General Election, and your community.
If you value the news and information What’s Up Newp provides, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.