Newport City Council will convene at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, September 30 to receive a COVID-19 crisis/status update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.
What’s Up Newp will carry it live below as it happens. To participate or watch the official meeting, call 1-877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 922 6938 0490) or join via Zoom here – https://zoom.us/j/92269380490.
