Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will join What’s Up Newp at 10:30 am on Friday, September 25th to provide us with everything the public needs to know about voting in the upcoming General Election.
Have a comment or question? Leave it in the comments on our Facebook Page. We’ll get to as many as time allows.
Watch our conversation live, or afterward, below.
