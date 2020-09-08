💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a press briefing at 1 pm on Wednesday, September 9th to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.

Watch the press briefing live below and scroll down during and/or after the press briefing for our updates from the briefing.