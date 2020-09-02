💌 Love Newport? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter to get everything you need to know about Newport County, every day.

Governor Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday, September 2nd at 1 pm to provide an update on reopening schools.

Today’s briefing, which is scheduled to last just fifteen minutes, is expected to focus on contact tracing and case investigation in schools.