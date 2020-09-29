Patrick Donovan, the Republican candidate for House District 75 (Newport), will join What’s Up Newp at 1 pm on Tuesday, September 29th to chat about his campaign and to answer and address a set of questions — about COVID-19, climate change, the economy, race relations, and more.

Donovan will challenge incumbent Lauren Carson, a Democrat, in the upcoming General Election on November 3rd.

Watch our conversation live as it happens, or afterward, below or on our Facebook Page.