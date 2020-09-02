💌 Love Newport? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter to get everything you need to know about Newport County, every day.
Charlestown, RI – Rhythm and Roots Producer Chuck Wentworth joins What’s Up Newp for a conversation on Thursday, September 3rd at 3 pm.
The Charlestown-based festival is presenting a live stream this weekend featuring previously recorded sets from the 20-year history of the event.
Wentworth will share details of the event and explain what you can do to help the Festival.
