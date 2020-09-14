Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Kenneth Mendonca, Republican candidate for House District 72 (Portsmouth, Middletown) will join What’s Up Newp at 11 am on Tuesday, September 15th to chat about his campaign and to answer and address a set of questions — about COVID-19, climate change, the economy, race relations, and more.

Mendonca will challenge incumbent Terri Denise Cortvriend, a Democrat, in the upcoming General Election.