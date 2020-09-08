💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

Voters today will be narrowing the field in spirited Newport City Council and state Representative races throughout Aquidneck Island.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. in all towns this morning and close at 8 p.m. It is unlikely races will be decided until all absentee and mail-in ballots are counted. Voters can refer to the Secretary of State’s website for information about their voting status and polling places.

There are 19 candidates running for Newport City Council, 12 running for the four at-large seats. Today’s election will reduce the number of at-large candidates in the non-partisan race from 12 to eight, for four seats. There is also a primary in Ward three, with three candidates vying for two spots in the general election.

The candidates in Ward three are incumbent Kathryn Leonard and Rachel Hussey and Paul Marshall.

Running for at-large seats are Derek Grinkin, Elizabeth Cullen, Elizabeth Fuerte, Councilwoman and Mayor Jamie Bova, Councilwoman Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Councilman Justin McLaughlin, Kevin Michaud. Councilwoman Lynn Ceglie (currently represents Ward 2), Meagan Landry, Olga Enger, Councilwoman Susan Taylor, and William Kimes.

As of August 24, 2020, there were 15,578 registered voters in the City of Newport.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Please Note: Any 2020 results posted here are preliminary and subject to certification by the Board of Elections.

Update: 8 pm – Unofficial results and previous election results (for comparison) are posted below. Scroll down to see them. Please note these results are unofficial until certified by the Rhode Island Board of Elections. These totals do not include early in-person votes or mail ballots. Unofficial final results are expected on Thursday or Friday.

2020 Statewide Primary | Sept. 8, 2020

The City of Newport had 1602 applications for mail ballots. Tracy Nelson, Canvassing Clerk for the City of Newport, told What’s Up Newp this morning that they have started tallying them, but probably will not be finished until Thursday afternoon/Friday morning.

As far as the breakdown for the 1602 applications for mail ballots, 386 were requested in Ward 1, 652 in Ward 2, and 564 in Ward 3.

According to Nelson, ahead of today, they had 204 votes early in-person at the city hall.“Tonight after 8pm the results from the 6 polling locations will be transmitted. We will transmit the results from the early voting tomorrow morning around 9am. And then the mail ballot totals will be added once BOE finishes scanning them (Thurs/Fri). That is when we will have unofficial final results,” Nelson wrote to What’s Up Newp.

According to Nelson, 1,553 voted at polling locations on Tuesday.

Non-Partisan Council-At-Large CITY OF NEWPORT

Unofficial results: Updated September 08, 2020 08:16 PM7 of 7 precincts reporting (100%)

4 to elect

Candidate Total votes Pct Jamie P. Bova 668 12.8% Jeanne-Marie Napolitano 623 11.9% Kevin Michaud 593 11.3% Lynn Underwood Ceglie 536 10.3% Susan D. Taylor 527 10.1% Justin S. McLaughlin 452 8.6% Elizabeth Fuerte 370 7.1% Meagan E. Landry 360 6.9% William E. Kimes 338 6.5% Elizabeth Evans Cullen 332 6.4% Olga H. Enger 239 4.6% Derek W. Grinkin 188 3.6%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 3 Newport

Unofficial results: Updated September 08, 2020 08:16 PM7 of 7 precincts reporting (100%)

Candidate Total votes Pct Paul E. Marshall 379 58.5% Kathryn E. Leonard 245 37.8% Rachel S. Hussey 24 3.7%

Rhode Island Board of Elections released the following statement at 9:40 pm on Tuesday night;

Board of Elections expects to release primary results by category over the next several days

CRANSTON, RI: Primary results will be available at www.elections.ri.gov Results will be broken down into the following categories: Polling Place, Emergency Ballots, and Mail Ballots Results by category will be posted on our website over the next several days.

Polling Place These are ballots cast at the polling places on Sept. 8, encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the Board of Elections when the polls close. These results will be available on our website on Election Night.

Emergency Voting These are ballots cast at the Boards of Canvassers in City/Town Halls since the Emergency Voting period began on Aug. 19. These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers to the Board of Elections on the morning of Sept. 9 due to how our tabulation systems had to be securely configured to produce these results separately.

Mail Ballots While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by Sept. 8, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and will be delivered to the Board of Elections by noon on Sept. 9. Once these ballots have been processed, mail ballot results will be posted to our website. We expect this to occur by Sept. 10, depending on the volume of ballots received in drop boxes.

Previous Updates

Update: 5:38 pm – The Rhode Island Board of Elections announced that unofficial primary results for polling places will be available beginning at 8 pm tonight at ri.gov/election/resul… “Emergency voting results will be available tomorrow. We expect mail ballot results to be available by Thursday, after all ballots placed in drop boxes are tabulated.”

Update: 2:45 pm – 857 voters have checked in at polls in Newport so far today, according to Tracy Nelson, Canvassing Cleark/Elections Administrator for the City of Newport.

As of the 1 pm, 165 mail ballots have been collected from the dropbox at Newport City Hall.

Polls are open until 8 pm this evening. Voters can refer to the Secretary of State’s website for information about their voting status and polling places.

Frank Prosnitz and Ryan Belmore will be breaking down the results and numbers beginning at 8 pm live tonight via video on our Facebook Page and website.

Previous Results: Newport City Council

2018 General Election | Nov. 6, 2018

Non-Partisan Council-At-Large

(4 to elect)

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Jeanne-Marie Napolitano Polling place: 4047 Mail ballots: 508 4555 19.3% Jamie P. Bova Polling place: 3564 Mail ballots: 383 3947 16.8% Susan D. Taylor Polling place: 3354 Mail ballots: 425 3779 16.0% Justin S. McLaughlin Polling place: 3049 Mail ballots: 389 3438 14.6% Richard Wick Rudd Polling place: 2604 Mail ballots: 241 2845 12.1% Marco T. Camacho Polling place: 2313 Mail ballots: 244 2557 10.9% Hugo J. DeAscentis Polling place: 2074 Mail ballots: 245 2319 9.8% WRITE-IN Polling place: 106 Mail ballots: 13 119 0.5%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 1

(1 to elect)

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Angela McCalla Polling place: 1021 Mail ballots: 123 1144 59.7% James A. Dring Polling place: 716 Mail ballots: 52 768 40.1% WRITE-IN Polling place: 3 Mail ballots: 1 4 0.2%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 2

(1 to elect)

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Lynn Underwood Ceglie Polling place: 1450 Mail ballots: 150 1600 59.6% Valerie A. Larkin Polling place: 964 Mail ballots: 102 1066 39.7% WRITE-IN Polling place: 17 Mail ballots: 1 18 0.7%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 3

(1 to elect)

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Kathryn E. Leonard Polling place: 1707 Mail ballots: 240 1947 96.6% WRITE-IN Polling place: 63 Mail ballots: 6 69 3.4%

2018 Statewide Primary | Sept. 12, 2018

In the 2018 Statewide Primary, there was a primary for the Ward 2 seat on Newport City Council. In that race, 1851 total votes (1775 at a polling place, 76 by mail) were cast.

Non-Partisan Council Ward 2

Candidate Total votes Pct Lynn Underwood Ceglie 661 55.5% Valerie A. Larkin 322 27.1% Liam P. Barry 207 17.4%

2016 General Election | Nov. 8, 2016

Non-Partisan Council-At-Large

(4 to elect)

Candidate Total votes Pct Henry F. Winthrop 5070 20.8% Jeanne Marie Napolitano 4901 20.1% Jamie P. Bova 4094 16.8% John F. Florez 3918 16.1% Justin S. McLaughlin 3764 15.5% Kimberly L. Shute 1383 5.7% Claude Andrews Lavarre 1092 4.5% WRITE-IN 117 0.5%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 1

(1 to elect)

Candidate Total votes Pct Susan D. Taylor 1081 52.8% Marco T. Camacho 955 46.7% WRITE-IN 10 0.5%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 2

(1 to elect)

Candidate Total votes Pct Lynn Underwood Ceglie 2255 98.2% WRITE-IN 41 1.8%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 3

(1 to elect)

Candidate Total votes Pct Kathryn E. Leonard 1963 96.8% WRITE-IN 64 3.2%