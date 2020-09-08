💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

Rhode Island began implementing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Rhode Island from any state with 5% or greater positivity rate on June 30th.

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the states listed below with a positivity rate of COVID-19 greater than 5%, you will either have to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Rhode Island, or produce proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) says that positivity rates are calculated using the average daily positivity rate for the last seven days.

- Advertisement -

As an exception, people will not have to quarantine if they have had a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours. (If someone is tested after arriving in Rhode Island and gets a negative result, that person can stop quarantining.)

RIDOH requires out-of-state visitors to complete this certificate of compliance with out-of-state travel quarantine/testing requirements and out-of-state travel screening form upon arriving in Rhode Island. Travelers will be required to provide their completed certificate of compliance to their lodging and accommodations upon check-in.

RIDOH will update the list of states with a positivity rate of COVID-19 greater than 5% every Monday by noon. The state uses data from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine to create their list. Johns Hopkins updates their list daily.

According to RIDOH, these self-quarantining and testing requirements do not apply to public health, public safety or healthcare workers, people traveling for medical treatment, to attend a funeral or memorial services, to obtain necessities such as groceries, gas or medication, to drop off or pick up children from daycare, summer camps, or to anyone who must work on their boats.

RIDOH recommends that people get tested for COVID-19 in their home state, if possible. People visiting Rhode Island from out-of-state can find a place for asymptomatic testing in the list below.

The individual being tested or their insurance would be billed for the testing. Rhode Island is not offering free testing to out-of-state travelers at this time.

If you receive a test after arriving in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for 14 days for symptoms, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines.

Testing Sites for Out-of-State Travelers who don’t have COVID-19 Symptoms

Location Address Hours of Operation Phone Languages Spoken Atmed Urgent Care 1524 Atwood Ave. Suite 122 Johnston, RI 02919 Monday – Friday 8 AM – 9 PM Saturday 8 AM – 8 PM Sunday 9 AM – 8 PM 401-273-9400 ENGLISH SPANISH Atmed Urgent Care 5750 Post Rd. East Greenwich, RI 02818 Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8 PM Saturday – Sunday 9 AM – 5 PM 401-398-8760 ENGLISH SPANISH Bristol County Medical Center 1180 Hope St. Bristol, RI 02809 Monday – Friday 12 PM – 5 PM 401-253-8900 ENGLISH PORTUGUESE SPANISH East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) 100 Bullocks Point Ave. Riverside, RI 02915 Tuesday – Friday 9 AM -12 PM 401-437-1008 ENGLISH SPANISH PORTUGUESE OTHER INTERPRETATION SERVICES AVAILABLE East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) 1 John H. Chafee Blvd. Newport, RI 02840 Tuesday – Friday 9 AM -12 PM 401-848-2160 ENGLISH SPANISH PORTUGUESE OTHER INTERPRETATION SERVICES AVAILABLE Ocean State Urgent Care 1131 Warwick Ave. Warwick, RI 02888 Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8 PM Saturday – Sunday 9 AM – 2 PM 401-287-4440 ENGLISH Ocean State Urgent Care 2140 Mendon Rd. Cumberland, RI 02864 Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8 PM Saturday – Sunday 8 AM – 5 PM 401-642-2072 ENGLISH Ocean State Urgent Care 400 Putnam Pike Smithfield, RI 02917 Monday – Friday 7 AM – 9 PM Saturday – Sunday 8 AM – 8 PM 401-757-6160 ENGLISH Ocean State Urgent Care 67 Valley Rd. Middletown, RI 02842 Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8 PM Saturday – Sunday 9 AM – 2 PM 401-847-4950 ENGLISH Ocean State Urgent Care 1195 N Main St. Providence, RI 02904 Monday – Friday 9 AM – 8 PM Saturday – Sunday 9 AM – 4 PM 401-861-3782 ENGLISH PORTUGUESE South County Health Express Care East Greenwich 3461 S County Trl. East Greenwich, RI 02818 Monday – Friday 8 AM – 6 PM Saturday 8 AM – 4 PM Sunday 8 AM – 2 PM 401-471-6740 ENGLISH SPANISH OTHER INTERPRETATION SERVICES AVAILABLE South County Health Express Care Westerly 268 Post Rd. Westerly, RI 02891 Monday – Friday 8 AM – 6 PM Saturday – Sunday 8 AM – 4 PM 401-604-2500 ENGLISH SPANISH OTHER INTERPRETATION SERVICES AVAILABLE